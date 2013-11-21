Nov 21 Aruba Networks Inc : * Reports fiscal first quarter 2014 financial results * Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.16 * Q1 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Q1 revenue $160.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $157.6 million * Q1 loss per share $0.07 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage