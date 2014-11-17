WELLINGTON Nov 18 New Zealand retirement village operator Arvida Group Ltd is planning a share offer and stock exchange listing to pay down debt, the company said on Tuesday.

An initial public offer will look to raise up to NZ$80 million ($63.3 million) through an issue of new shares, the price of which will be set by a bookbuild.

Arvida is forecasting a net profit of NZ$10.6 million in the year to March 31 2016, and underlying profit of NZ$13.2 million, with a projected dividend yield of 5.7 percent to 6 percent.

It expects to set the offer price on Nov. 21, and plans to list on the NZX on Dec. 18.

Brokerage Forsyth Barr is managing the offer.

The company operates 17 retirement villages and aged care facilities with about 1,800 residents.

The bourse already has three retirement village operators: Ryman Healthcare, Metlifecare and Summerset

