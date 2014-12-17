BRIEF-Fairfax announces final results and pricing of cash tender offer for senior notes
WELLINGTON Dec 18 New Zealand retirement village operator Arvida Group Ltd had a flat opening when it debuted on the stock exchange on Thursday.
The company, which raised NZ$80 million ($61.6 million) through an initial pubic offering, traded between NZ$0.94 and NZ$0.97 a share in early trading compared with an issue price of NZ$0.95.
The price valued the company at about NZ$214.7 million.
The proceeds of the issue are being used to pay down debt, develop existing villages and fund expansion.
Arvida has forecast a net profit of NZ$10.6 million in the year to March 31 2016, and underlying profit of NZ$13.2 million, with a projected dividend yield of 5.7 percent to 6 percent.
The company operates 17 retirement villages and aged care facilities with about 1,800 residents.
The bourse already has three retirement village operators: Ryman Healthcare, Metlifecare and Summerset .
($1 = 1.2982 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
NEW YORK, March 13 Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello said on Monday he does not want to "destroy" the pending debt restructuring deal for the island's ailing power utility, but wants to "get a better one" as the U.S. territory's fiscal situation worsens.
