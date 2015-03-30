March 30 Textile maker Arvind Ltd said
on Monday its lifestyle brands subsidiary would pay $3.2 million
to Ralph Lauren to settle a lawsuit the US-based luxury
fashion house filed in 2013.
The Club Monaco and Polo Ralph Lauren maker had filed a case
in a US District Court against Arvind Lifestyle and US Polo
Association (USPA), alleging a breach of agreement regarding
disclaimers to be printed on USPA products sold in India.
On Monday, Arvind said in a filing to the Bombay Stock
Exchange that the companies got "into good faith discussions and
agreed to enter into an amicable settlement without admission of
liability of any party".
Arvind Lifestyle Brands Ltd is a licensee of many
international brands in India, and has of late tied up with US
retailer Gap Inc to sell its clothes in the country.
