* Says announces pricing of 250 million euros hybrid securities to be issued on Nov. 21, 2014 by its Irish incorporated financing vehicle ARYZTA Euro Finance Limited

* Says proceeds from issue will be used for general corporate purposes outside of Switzerland

* Says hybrid securities offer investors a coupon of 4.5 percent and are undated with a first call date of March 28, 2019