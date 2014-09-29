UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 29 Aryzta AG : * Says FY group EBITA increased by 19.0pct to 566 million euros * Says FY 2014 group revenue increased by 6.8pct to 4.809 billion euros * Says FY underlying fully diluted net profit increased by 18.3pct to 378
million euros * Source text [bit.ly/1rwO5Zb] * Further company coverage
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources