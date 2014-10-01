UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 1 Aryzta AG
* Says announces issuance of a 145 million Swiss francs hybrid instrument
* Says proceeds from issue will be used to refinance existing debt and/or for general corporate purposes
* Hybrid instrument offers investors coupon of 3.5 pct and is undated with initial call date by Aryzta after five years and six months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources