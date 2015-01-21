Jan 21AS Roma SpA :

* Reported on Tuesday that it has signed a contract with Bayer 04 Leverkusen for definitive sale of rights to the player Tin Jedvaj

* The transaction value is 7 million euros ($8.10 million) with a potential additional payment of up to 1 million euros, as a bonus related to achievement by the player and the German club certain sport goals

