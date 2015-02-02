UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 2AS Roma SpA :
* Reported on Saturday that it has signed an agreement with PFC CSKA Moscow for acquisition of definitive rights to the player Seydou Doumbia for a fixed value of 14.4 million euros ($16.3 million) and a bonus payment of 1.5 million euros
* The company has signed contract with the player until June 30, 2019
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8838 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.