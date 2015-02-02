Feb 2AS Roma SpA :

* Reported on Saturday that it has signed an agreement with PFC CSKA Moscow for acquisition of definitive rights to the player Seydou Doumbia for a fixed value of 14.4 million euros ($16.3 million) and a bonus payment of 1.5 million euros

* The company has signed contract with the player until June 30, 2019

($1 = 0.8838 euros)