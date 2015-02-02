Feb 2AS Roma SpA :

* Reported on Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Cagliari Calcio SpA for acquisition of temporary rights until June 30 to the player Victor Ibarbo for 2.5 million euros ($2.8 million)

* The company has an option to acquire definitive rights to the player after the 2014/2015 season for 12.5 million euros

