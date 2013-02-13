(Corrects number of shares in second paragraph to 20 million from 200 million)

TOKYO Feb 13 Japanese brewer Asahi Group Holdings Ltd said on Wednesday that it would buy back up to 30 billion yen ($322 million) of its own shares, or 4.29 percent of its issued stock.

Asahi said it would buy back up to 20 million shares between Feb. 14 and Aug. 13. ($1 = 93.0550 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Chris Gallagher)