TOKYO Jan 12 Japan'S Asahi Group says it is exploring various possibilities after media reports this week said it will bid for Grolsch and Peroni, two beer brands owned by the U.K.-based Sabmiller PLC.

According to the Nikkei business daily, the deal could be worth around 400 billion yen ($3.40 billion). ($1 = 117.6600 yen) (Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Stephen Coates)