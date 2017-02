(Clarifies to show Asahi acquiring bottled water business, not mineral water)

SYDNEY Aug 11 Australia's competition regulator will not oppose Japanese beermaker Asahi Group's acquisition of the bottled water and juice business owned by Australia's P&N Beverages, the regulator said on Thursday.

Asahi has agreed to buy the business for A$188 million. It previously bid for the entire company but was blocked by the competition watchdog, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC).

