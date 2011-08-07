TOKYO Aug 7 Japan's Asahi Group Holdings
is set to acquire New Zealand beverages group
Independent Liquor, the Nikkei business daily reported on
Sunday, as Japanese breweries face a shrinking home market and
seek profit growth abroad.
Asahi, which won priority negotiation rights from private
equity firms Unitas and Pacific Equity Partners, owners of
Independent Liquor, plans to buy all shares of the New Zealand
firm for about 100 billion yen ($1.3 billion), the Nikkei said.
It aims to reach an agreement this week, it reported,
without citing a source.
The move follows a spate of deals by Japanese beverage
makers looking abroad for profits as they face sagging domestic
consumption and a strong yen, but a lack of targets in
consolidating global beer markets has made expansion tough.
Asahi in July agreed to buy Malaysian soft drinks company
Permanis for $274 million, while rival Kirin Holdings Co
last week bought a controlling stake in Brazilian
beverage maker Schincariol for $2.6 billion.
Overseas expansion is a crucial component of Asahi's plan to
boost group revenues to 2-2.5 trillion yen in 2015 and to
generate 20-30 percent of its sales overseas.
Independent Liquor, whose products include Woodstock Bourbon
and Vodka Cruiser, had NZ$414.4 million ($347 million) in
revenue last year, but recorded a loss of NZ$22.7 million. The
firm is eyeing expansion into the United States and China.
Unitas and Pacific Equity Partners acquired Independent
Liquor in 2006 for more than $1 billion, and China's Bright Food
Group has been among the list of possible buyers, sources said.
($1 = 78.490 Japanese Yen, $1 = 1.193 New Zealand Dollars)
(Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Ron Popeski)