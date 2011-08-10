SYDNEY/TOKYO Aug 10 Japan's Asahi Group Holdings is in the final stage of negotiations to buy New Zealand beverages group Independent Liquor from private equity firms Unitas and Pacific Equity Partners (PEP), two sources said on Wednesday.

Asahi may complete a deal as early as next week, the two sources familiar with the situation said, although one added it was still not clear if the Japanese firm would acquire the entire company.

Asahi was expected to pay around 100 billion yen ($1.3 billion) if it acquired all shares in the New Zealand firm, one of the sources and Japanese media reports said.

Unitas and PP acquired Independent Liquor in 2006 for more than $1 billion. China's Bright Food Group had been among the list of possible buyers, sources have said previously.

Asahi declined to comment. ($1 = 77.290 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Michael Smith in Sydney and James Topham in Tokyo; Editing by Ed Davies)