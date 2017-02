TOKYO Nov 30 Japan's Asahi Group Holdings plans to buy Australian bottled water company Mountain H20 and make it a wholly owned subsidiary, its latest acquitision abroad, the Nikkei business daily said on Wednesday.

The deal size is not known, but Mountain H20 has annual sales of about 2 billion yen, the Nikkei said. (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)