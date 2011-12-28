(Corrects RHJ International ownership to 62.4 percent from 48 percent; clarifies that RHJ International and one other shareholder will be offered 27 yen per share and other shareholders 33 yen per share, not all shareholders offered 33 yen per share.)

TOKYO Dec 28 Japanese private equity firm Unison Capital Group said on Wednesday it will launch a tender offer to acquire Asahi Tec, a domestic maker of iron castings used in automobiles.

Unison will first buy stock from Belgium's RHJ International , Asahi Tec's largest shareholder with a 62.4 percent holding, with RHJ International's proceeds from the deal to total 14.2 billion yen ($182.4 million). Unison will later seek to buy the remaining stock from other shareholders, it said.

RHJ International and another major stakeholder will receive 27 yen per share while the remaining minority shareholders will be offered 33 yen per share. That compares with Asahi Tec's closing price on Wednesday of 29 yen. ($1 = 77.8400 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)