SYDNEY, June 27 Shares in Australian-Swedish toilet paper and tampon maker Asaleo Care Ltd debuted at a 3.6 percent premium on Friday in a sturdy performance from the country's second-largest new listing of the year.

The company's shares first traded at A$1.71 ($1.61) at 0200 GMT compared to an issue price of A$1.65, in a flat overall market. ($1 = 1.0639 Australian Dollars) (Reporting By Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates)