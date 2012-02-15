MEXICO CITY Feb 14 A U.S. judge has ruled copper miner Asarco is entitled to $82.75 million in damages after Indian resources company Sterlite Industries backed out of a deal to pull the U.S. firm out of bankruptcy in 2008.

The ruling, dated Feb. 13, was issued by judge Richard S. Schmidt, from the U.S. bankruptcy court for the southern district of Texas at Corpus Christi.

Asarco exited bankruptcy in December 2009 under the control of Mexican miner Grupo Mexico. In 2010, it filed suit against Sterlite for breach of contract.

Sterlite, based in Mumbai, had bid $2.6 billion for Asarco in May 2008 and was chosen by the U.S. copper miner's management to sponsor Asarco's bankruptcy exit in what could have become one of the largest Indian cross-border deals.

But Sterlite withdrew its offer in October 2008, saying it needed a substantial reduction in price after copper markets collapsed.

Last year Grupo Mexico, which also operates railroads in Mexico, called off plans to merge its two mining units amid better-than-expected results at its Asarco subsidiary .

Grupo Mexico had proposed in 2010 to fuse Asarco with Peru's Southern Copper. (Reporting By Cyntia Barrera Diaz; Editing by Paul Tait)