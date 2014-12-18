Dec 18 ASBISc Enterprises PLC :

* Said on Wednesday that it has received information about registration by the Companies House on Dec. 9 of its new unit in the UK - ASBIS UK LTD (Hounslow, England) with a capital of GBP 1,000 ($1,560)

* The subsidiary was incorporated in order to develop trading activities in the UK and Ireland

($1 = 0.6418 pounds) (Gdynia Newsroom)