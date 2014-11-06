Nov 6 ASBISc Enterprises PLC :

* Said that based on the results of the analysis of the pace the company is offsetting H1 2014 losses caused by the turbulence in Ukraine and Russia, and based on the current market conditions, it has decided to change the FY 2014 financial forecasts published on May 8

* Sees FY 2014 revenue between $1.45 billion and $1.60 billion

* Sees FY 2014 net profit after tax between $1 million and $2 million

* Previously the company forecasted FY 2014 revenues between $1.60 billion and $1.75 billion and FY 2014 net profit after tax between $4 million and $5 million Source text for Eikon:

