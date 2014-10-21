BRIEF-Kroger's Michigan division ratifies agreement with UFCW Local 876
Oct 21 U.S. auto dealer Asbury Automotive Group Inc reported a 43 percent jump in quarterly profit as it sold more vehicles amid easier availability of credit.
Net profit rose to $32.5 million, or $1.08 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $22.7 million, or 73 cents per share, a year earlier. (1.usa.gov/1nxJ031)
Revenue rose 8 percent to $1.51 billion. (Reporting by Rohit T.K. and Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
WASHINGTON, March 16 The Trump administration on Thursday proposed eliminating Energy Department loan programs and some research funding for energy efficient technology and electric vehicle development at three carmakers as the industry shifts more of its focus to electric and self-driving vehicles.
LOS ANGELES, March 16 McDonald's Corp quickly deleted a tweet sent from the company's handle slamming U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday and said its official Twitter account had been compromised.