Oct 21 U.S. auto dealer Asbury Automotive Group Inc reported a 43 percent jump in quarterly profit as it sold more vehicles amid easier availability of credit.

Net profit rose to $32.5 million, or $1.08 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $22.7 million, or 73 cents per share, a year earlier. (1.usa.gov/1nxJ031)

Revenue rose 8 percent to $1.51 billion. (Reporting by Rohit T.K. and Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)