BRIEF-First Quantum Minerals announces pricing of senior notes offering
* First quantum minerals ltd. Announces pricing of senior notes offering
July 22 U.S. auto dealer Asbury Automotive Group Inc posted a 33 percent jump in quarterly profit, driven by strong demand for luxury vehicles.
The company's net income rose to $35.9 million, or $1.18 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $27 million, or 87 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue increased 12 percent to $1.50 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* First quantum minerals ltd. Announces pricing of senior notes offering
* Global indemnity limited announces pricing of $120 million subordinated note offering
CHICAGO, March 16 Bird flu that is highly lethal to poultry has infected a second commercial chicken farm in Tennessee that supplies Tyson Foods Inc, company and state officials said on Thursday.