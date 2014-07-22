July 22 U.S. auto dealer Asbury Automotive Group Inc posted a 33 percent jump in quarterly profit, driven by strong demand for luxury vehicles.

The company's net income rose to $35.9 million, or $1.18 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $27 million, or 87 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue increased 12 percent to $1.50 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)