Airbus CEO says Pratt & Whitney needs to improve on A320neo engine
PARIS, Feb 22 Airbus said engine maker Pratt & Whitney still had to make an effort to improve on deliveries of engines for the A320neo jet, which were hit by delays last year.
Oct 23 Asbury Automotive Group Inc, one of the largest U.S. auto dealer groups, posted a company record for profit from continuing operations and beat analyst expectations.
Asbury posted a profit of 72 cents per share excluding one-time items, while analysts on average expected a profit of 64 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Quarterly revenue was $1.2 billion, up 14 percent, and in line with analyst expectations. For the first nine months of the year, revenue was $3.4 billion, up 11 percent.
"Operational excellence combined with disciplined spending produced these record results," Asbury Chief Executive Craig T. Monaghan said in a company statement.
Asbury, based in suburban Atlanta, reported net income for the quarter of $20.7 million, or 66 cents per diluted share, compared with $12.3 million, or 38 cents per diluted share a year earlier.
MADRID, Feb 22 Spanish utility Iberdrola on Wednesday posted a 5.5 percent increase in full-year core profit (Ebitda) to 7.8 billion euros ($8.2 billion), below a target for a 6 percent increase, after it was hit by the lower value of the pound.
* FY record deposit growth; up 56% year-on-year to £7,951m ($9,780m)