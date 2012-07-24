BRIEF-Argo Group signs agreement with Marine Underwriters of America
* Agreement enables argo group u.s. To underwrite a suite of physical damage and liability products for recreational marine businesses
July 24 Asbury Automotive Group, one of the largest auto dealer chains in the United States, said second-quarter net income rose nearly 49 percent on strength in sales of new cars.
Earnings totaled $21.1 million; revenue increased 11 percent to $1.2 billion.
Asbury, based in Duluth, Georgia, said new-vehicle sales were up 16 percent and used-vehicle sales rose 7 percent.
(Reporting By Paul Lienert; editing by John Wallace)
* Agreement enables argo group u.s. To underwrite a suite of physical damage and liability products for recreational marine businesses
Feb 27 Liquefied natural gas production at Chevron's Gorgon Train Two project in Australia has resumed, a company spokesman said on Monday.
* Westinghouse - Under terms of contract, Westinghouse will continue to provide reload fuel assemblies for remaining Oskarshamn 3 unit until 2030.