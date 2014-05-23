Italian fashion group Valentino not expected to list in 2017 - source
MILAN, March 15 Italian fashion house Valentino is not expected to launch its long-awaited listing this year, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
May 23 Ascencio :
* H1 operational result 13.3 mln euros
* H1 current net result 9.2 mln euros
* Says dividend of 1.50 euros for new shares following capital increase
* Says results in line with expectations
* Says maintains forecast for 3.00 euro per share dividend payout Further company coverage:
* CEO-designate Strobl says the time in which we paid no dividend is nearing an end
COPENHAGEN, March 15 Iceland's central bank kept its key deposit interest rate unchanged at 5.0 percent on Wednesday, a day after lifting capital controls that had been in place since the country's financial meltdown almost a decade ago.