SINGAPORE Jan 7 Private equity investors
Blackstone Group LP and Gaw Capital Partners are weighing
separate bids for Singapore's Ascendas Hospitality Trust
, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
The potential offers are being considered as bankers say
falling market valuations and higher interest rate expectations
are set to stoke prospects for mergers and acquisitions in the
city state's property trust sector.
The target, which has a market value of $600 million, is a
'stapled trust' comprising Ascendas Hospitality Real Estate
Investment Trust and Ascendas Hospitality Business Trust.
Stapled assets are created when two or more securities are
contractually bound together so they cannot be bought or sold
separately.
The trust's managers said last month they were reviewing
options after receiving an unsolicited expression of interest to
buy out all its stapled securities.
The people familiar with the matter declined to be
identified because the information was not public.
Ascendas Hospitality and Hong Kong-based Gaw Capital
declined to comment. An external spokeswoman for Blackstone also
declined to comment.
