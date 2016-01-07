* Target has market valuation of around $600 mln
* Managers had received unsolicited expression of interest
* Weak valuations seen spurring more property trust deals
(Adds details on trust, security price movement)
By Aradhana Aravindan and Saeed Azhar
SINGAPORE, Jan 7 Private equity investors
Blackstone Group LP and Gaw Capital Partners are weighing
separate bids for Singapore's Ascendas Hospitality Trust
, people familiar with the matter said, eyeing a target
with a market value $600 million.
The potential offers are being considered as bankers say
falling market valuations and higher interest rate expectations
are set to stoke prospects for mergers and acquisitions of
assets owned by the city state's property trust sector.
Late last year, Saizen Real Estate Investment Trust
agreed to sell its Japan portfolio to an affiliate of
U.S. private equity firm Lone Star Funds for $370 million.
"Conditions, such as lower valuations and weak DPU
(distribution per unit) growth outlook, are conducive for sector
consolidation," said Krishna Guha, an analyst with Jefferies.
Ascendas Hospitality Trust is a 'stapled' asset comprising
Ascendas Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust and Ascendas
Hospitality Business Trust. Stapled assets are created when two
or more securities are contractually bound together so they
cannot be bought or sold separately.
The trust's managers said last month they were reviewing
options after receiving an unsolicited expression of interest to
buy out all its stapled securities.
The people familiar with the prospective Blackstone and Gaw
Capital bid interest declined to be identified because the
information was not public.
Ascendas Hospitality and Hong Kong-based Gaw Capital
declined to comment. An external spokeswoman for Blackstone also
declined to comment.
Ascendas Hospitality Trust has a portfolio of 11 hotels with
more than 4,100 rooms in Australia, China, Japan and Singapore,
its website says. The majority of its properties are in
Australia.
It is the only one of six listed hospitality trusts in
Singapore that is trading above its book value, Thomson Reuters
data shows. The trust is currently trading at 1.1 times its book
value, compared with an average of 0.83 for all Singapore's
hospitality trusts.
Ascendas Hospitality's total returns in 2015 were 17.5
percent, compared with an average negative total return of 1.9
percent for the 35 trusts in the city-state's REIT sector, data
from the Singapore Exchange shows.
While listed companies are attracting buyer interest,
Singapore's hospitality sector is currently facing multiple
challenges, including weak visitor numbers amid rising room
supply.
Ascendas Hospitality Trust securities, which turned positive
briefly after the news, were 0.65 percent lower in afternoon
trade, while the overall market was down 2.5 percent.
(Additional reporting by Anshuman Daga in SINGAPORE and Tripti
Kalro in BANGALORE; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)