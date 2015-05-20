S.Korea's Daewoo Shipbuilding to get new, conditional, $2.6 bln bailout -regulator
* Bailout conditional on creditors agreeing to debt-equity swap, grace period
SINGAPORE May 20 Singapore's Ascendas Group said it would form a joint venture with Indonesia's PT Metropolitan Karyadeka Development (MKD) to build a mixed-use project located in Greater Jakarta.
Ascendas and MKD will hold equal stakes in the project. MKD is a joint venture between a unit of property developer PT Metropolitan Land Tbk and privately owned Karyadeka Group.
The 9.7-hectare development will include offices, apartments and retail facilities. The total development cost of the first phase, where construction will start next year, is estimated to be S$300 million ($224.3 million). ($1 = 1.3378 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Anand Basu)
TAIPEI, March 23 Taiwan stocks were mostly flat in cautious trade on Thursday ahead of the central bank's policy meeting later in the day, at which it is widely expected to hold rates steady.