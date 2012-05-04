SINGAPORE May 4 Units of Singapore's Ascendas
Real Estate Investment Trust fell as much as 4.6
percent on Friday after the company priced its private placement
of 150 million new units at S$1.99 each, at the bottom of the
S$1.99-S$2.04 range.
Units of Ascendas REIT, which owns industrial properties,
were down 4.3 percent at S$2.00 early on Friday.
Ascendas REIT said it expects to raise gross proceeds of
around S$298.5 million ($240.2 million), which will used for
various purposes including construction costs in Singapore and
the forward purchase of a business property in China.
Citigroup and JPMorgan are joint lead managers and
underwriters for the placement.
($1 = 1.2427 Singapore dollars)
