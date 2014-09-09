Sept 9 Ascendis Health Ltd

* Revenue up 171 pct to R1.6 billion

* Maiden dividend 15 cents per share

* FY headline earnings up from R1.7m to R138 mln

* FY HEPS 64.98 cents

