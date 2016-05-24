JOHANNESBURG May 24 South Africa's Ascendis
Health Ltd said on Tuesday it bought two European
companies as part of its plan to expand globally and diversify
its pharmaceutical products, sending its shares higher.
The health and care company will buy Cyprus-based
pharmaceutical firm Remedica Holdings Ltd for between 260
million euros ($291 million) and 335 million euros and sports
nutrition company Scitec International for 170 million euros.
Ascendis shares rose 2.95 percent to 23 rand.
The firm - which bought Spanish pharmaceutical company
Farmalier S.A. in August last year - said it received the
backing of 63 percent of its shareholders for the acquisitions
which will be funded through a combination of debt, shares and
proceeds from a rights issue.
Shareholders and new investors supported Ascendis' proposed
rights offer of 1.8 billion rand, the company said.
($1 = 0.8926 euros)
(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by James Macharia)