June 11 Ascendis Health Ltd :
* In response to Business Day article published on 10 June,
co hereby releases this announcement which serves to clarify
statement pertaining to portion of Ascendis' turnover affected
by new CMS regulations
* Up to a maximum of 20 pct of Solal's sales are potentially
impacted by Complementary Medicines Regulations (CMS)
regulations which therefore amounts to 1.6 pct of Ascendis'
annualised turnover being potentially impacted by regulations
and not 9 pct as reported within article
