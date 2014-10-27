BRIEF-Bavarian Nordic FY EBIT rises to DKK 33.0 million
* FY revenue 1.01 billion Danish crowns ($145 million) versus 1.02 billion crowns year ago
Oct 27 Ascendis Health Ltd :
* Acquisition of the majority of the Scientific Group Proprietary Limited
* Purchase consideration includes an amount of 283,733,383 rand
* Deal with Capitalworks Private Equity GP Proprietary Limited
* Maximum amount of 100,000,000 rand payable only to extent a pending specified contract is awarded to SG Diagnostics in 2015
* SG Diagnostics is set to contribute a further 32.8 million rand profit after tax towards Ascendis' earnings on a historic last 12 months basis
* Deal will conclude within five business days following the fulfilment of conditions precedent
* Sees pro forma FY to June 2014 HEPS of 73 cents after deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says drug discovery and early clinical pipeline business will be separated into a newly-created entity called idorsia ltd -- agm invitation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
* FY net loss of amounts to 114.5 million euros versus a loss of 44.7 million euros a year ago