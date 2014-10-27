Oct 27 Ascendis Health Ltd :

* Acquisition of the majority of the Scientific Group Proprietary Limited

* Purchase consideration includes an amount of 283,733,383 rand

* Deal with Capitalworks Private Equity GP Proprietary Limited

* Maximum amount of 100,000,000 rand payable only to extent a pending specified contract is awarded to SG Diagnostics in 2015

* SG Diagnostics is set to contribute a further 32.8 million rand profit after tax towards Ascendis' earnings on a historic last 12 months basis

* Deal will conclude within five business days following the fulfilment of conditions precedent

* Sees pro forma FY to June 2014 HEPS of 73 cents after deal