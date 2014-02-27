BRIEF-Glenmark Pharma says Ankleshwar plant gets EIR issued by USFDA
* Says Ankleshwar plant has received the EIR (Establishment Inspection Report) issued by the FDA Source text:
JOHANNESBURG Feb 27 Ascendis Health Ltd : * Says will acquire 100 pct of the issued ordinary share capital of Pharma Natura Ltd * Says purchase price for the acquisition is 121 mln rand * Says as a result of the acquisition, Pharma Natura will become a subsidiary of Ascendis
March 15 Shenzhen Salubris Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd :
* Says it completes the off-floor distribution of shares on March 15