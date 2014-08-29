Aug 29 Ascension Properties Ltd

* Achieved distributable earnings of R202,7 million for year ended 30 June 2014 in line with expectations.

* Will pay a final distribution for six months to 30 June 2014 of 19.95 cents per A-linked unit and 12.23 per B-linked unit

* Growth in value of portfolio of R1,16 billion is in excess of our targeted growth of R1 billion per annum Further company coverage: