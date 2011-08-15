* Ascent sells 6.4 mln shares at $1.15 per share
* To also jointly set up manufacturing units in east Asia
* Total deal valued at $450 mln
* Milestone payments could exceed $250 mln
* Shares double in morning trade
(Adds background, updates share movement)
BANGALORE, Aug 15 U.S. photovoltaic cell maker
Ascent Solar Technologies Inc said it would sell a
fifth of its shares to China's TFG Radiant Group and the two
parties plan to set up manufacturing facilities in east Asia, in
a deal valued at about $450 million.
Ascent shares more than doubled to $1.50 on Monday morning
on Nasdaq -- their biggest intra-day percentage gain in at least
two years. The deal will help the U.S. cell maker to build its
presence in fast-growing solar markets in east Asia, especially
in China.
Many solar companies are looking at China as a potential
market for their products as energy demand escalates. Kleinwort
Benson Investors said it sees China emerging as the biggest
solar market in the next three years, followed by the United
States.
TFG will invest $165 million to set up its first facility
for the making of photovoltaic modules in China. The facility is
expected to have an initial annual production capacity of 100
megawatt (MW).
Ascent will get royalties on all sales from the China
manufacturing facility, which it will partly own.
It will also receive license fees and milestone payments if
certain production and cost goals are met. The total milestone
payments could exceed $250 million over multiple years.
The company agreed to sell 6.4 million of its shares at
$1.15 per share, a 56 percent premium to the stock's Friday
close of 73 cents on Nasdaq.
TFG, a joint venture between Radiant Group and Tertius
Financial Group, will have the option buy an additional 9.5
million Ascent shares at $1.55 per share.
TFG can also initially appoint one member to
Ascent's board of directors, Ascent said.
"The partnership with Ascent will strengthen our leadership
position in innovative metal roofing and construction," TFG
Chief Executive Inbo Lee said in a statement.
(Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni
Menon, Viraj Nair)