* Increase puts TFG's ownership at about 41 pct

* TFG will buy stake for $4 mln (Follows alerts)

Jan 4 Ascent Solar Technologies Inc said it will sell an additional 21 percent stake to TFG Radiant Group, in a move that will double the Chinese group's ownership in the U.S. photovoltaic cell maker to 41 percent.

TFG, a joint venture between Radiant Group and Tertius Financial Group, will purchase the additional stake in Ascent for $4 million, or about 50 cents per share, a 19 percent premium to the stock's Tuesday close of 42 cents on Nasdaq.

Last August, TFG snapped up a 20 percent stake in Ascent and the two parties agreed to set up manufacturing facilities in east Asia, in a deal valued at about $450 million.

The deal is expected to close within the next 90 days, Ascent Solar said in a statement on Wednesday. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)