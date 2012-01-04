* Increase puts TFG's ownership at about 41 pct
* TFG will buy stake for $4 mln
(Follows alerts)
Jan 4 Ascent Solar Technologies Inc
said it will sell an additional 21 percent stake to TFG
Radiant Group, in a move that will double the Chinese group's
ownership in the U.S. photovoltaic cell maker to 41 percent.
TFG, a joint venture between Radiant Group and Tertius
Financial Group, will purchase the additional stake in Ascent
for $4 million, or about 50 cents per share, a 19 percent
premium to the stock's Tuesday close of 42 cents on Nasdaq.
Last August, TFG snapped up a 20 percent stake in Ascent and
the two parties agreed to set up manufacturing facilities in
east Asia, in a deal valued at about $450 million.
The deal is expected to close within the next 90 days,
Ascent Solar said in a statement on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya
Kurane)