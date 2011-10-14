* Sees FY adj income of $58 mln

* Raises dividend by 10 pct (Follows alerts)

Oct 14 Plastics company A.Schulman Inc said it expects to earn higher adjusted net income for 2011 than its previous forecast, helped by unexpected sales volume, improved margins and favorable tax adjustments.

The Akron, Ohio-based company said sales volume improved in Europe as customers bought more, anticipating a rise in raw material prices.

The company said it now expects adjusted net income of $58 million for the full year.

It had earlier cut its full-year net income outlook to $50-$52 million, citing a weakening global environment.

Analysts on average expect the company to earn $57.85 million for the full year, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Separately, A. Schulman increased its quarterly dividend by about 10 percent to 17 cents per common share payable to shareholders of record on Oct. 24.

Shares of the company rose about 3 percent to $19.51 in early trade Nasdaq on Friday. (Reporting by Sumit Jha in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)