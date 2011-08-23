SYDNEY Aug 24 Australian rail and ports operator Asciano Ltd posted a full-year profit broadly in line with expectations and said it had decided not to spin-off its ports operations following a strategic review of its business structure.

Asciano said net profit was A$176.8 million ($185.3 million) compared to a loss of A$788.5 million a year ago due to a hefty impairment charge.

This was marginally higher than consensus analyst forecasts of A$172.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Analysts had been expecting Asciano to consider selling or de-merging its Patrick ports operations as part of a strategic review. The company said on Wednesday the separation of its businesses was not currently an attractive option.

Asciano, which appointed a new chief executive John Mullen in February, was listed as a spin-off from logistics firm Toll Holdings and was forced to sell shares at a deep discount to meet its debt obligations during the global credit crisis. ($1 = 0.954 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Michael Smith; Editing by Ed Davies)