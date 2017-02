SYDNEY Nov 21 Australian rail and ports operator Asciano Ltd said its Patrick division has signed a new agreement with Geneva-based shipping line, Mediterranean Shipping Company, for container terminal stevedoring services.

The new agreement is for five years from Jan, 1 2012, with MSC having the right of termination at the end of year three, Asciano said.

Asciano said it would handle about 550,000 containers nationally in the first year of the agreement for MSC. (Reporting by Ed Davies)