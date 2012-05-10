UPDATE 3-EDF targets positive cash flow ahead of French, UK nuclear projects
* Shares down two pct in afternoon trade (Adds CEO comment on 2017-18 outlook, stock price)
MELBOURNE May 10 Australian rail and ports operator Asciano Ltd said members of the Maritime Union of Australia (MUA) have voted in favour of a new enterprise labour agreement after almost 20 months of negotiations.
Asciano expects the agreement to start in June after workers at its Port Botany in Sydney, East Swanson Dock in Melbourne, Fisherman Islands in Brisbane and Fremantle voted on Thursday to endorse it.
In April, Asciano said it had reached a final labour agreement on container terminals that would operate until June 2015. (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Ed Lane)
* Shares down two pct in afternoon trade (Adds CEO comment on 2017-18 outlook, stock price)
MOSCOW, Feb 14 The United Nations special envoy for Syria, Staffan de Mistura, will visit Moscow for talks on Feb. 16, RIA news agency quoted Russia's foreign ministry as saying on Tuesday.
PARIS, Feb 14 France honoured the A380 superjumbo with a place in its national aerospace museum on Tuesday, granting it equal status with the Boeing 747 even as questions pile up over the future of the industry's biggest jets.