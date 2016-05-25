UPDATE 1-Takata taps KSS as final bidder for restructuring deal - sources
* Takata at centre of global airbag recall, seeks financial rescue
SYDNEY May 26 Australia's antitrust watchdog said on Thursday a proposed A$9.1 billion ($6.5 billion) buyout of rail and port giant Asciano Ltd by a host of global investors may hurt competition in the rail freight industry.
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said the planned takeover by Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc and Australian cargo handler Qube Holdings Ltd may give Qube unfair access to services contracts with Asciano's ports. ($1 = 1.3920 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates)
TOKYO, Feb 4 A steering committee for Takata Corp has selected U.S.-based auto parts supplier Key Safety Systems as the final bidder to extend financial support for the Japanese air bag maker, three sources with knowledge of the process have told Reuters.
Feb 3 Hudson's Bay Co has made a takeover approach for struggling retailer Macy's Inc, people familiar with the matter said, trying to push further into the U.S. market where it already owns the Lord & Taylor and Saks Fifth Avenue chains.