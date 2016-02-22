SYDNEY Feb 23 Consortiums led by Canada's
Brookfield Asset Management Inc and Australia's Qube
Holdings are considering joining forces to bid for
Asciano Ltd, the Australian port and rail giant said on
Tuesday.
A new deal would deliver a higher value to Asciano
shareholders and speed up approval from the competition
watchdog, the two bidding parties said in separate letters to
the Asciano board.
The discussions remained preliminary, non-binding and there
was no formal agreement yet, leading Asciano to continue to
recommend Qube's A$9.01 billion ($6.51 billion) offer.
Asciano dumped an A$8.9 billion bid from Brookfield last
week after Qube revised its offer higher.
($1 = 1.3839 Australian dollars)
