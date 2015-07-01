SYDNEY, July 1 Australian freight company
Asciano Ltd said on Wednesday that it was in
discussions with Canada's Brookfield Infrastructure Group after
the Canadian firm made an informal approach to buy it for A$8.8
billion ($6.78 billion).
Brookfield made an indicative, non-binding and conditional
proposal to buy all Asciano's shares for A$9.05 per share,
Asciano said in a statement.
The proposed offer represents a 36 percent premium to
Asciano's closing price of A$6.65 on Tuesday.
($1 = 1.2974 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)