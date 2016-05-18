UPDATE 1-Takata taps KSS as final bidder for restructuring deal - sources
* Takata at centre of global airbag recall, seeks financial rescue
SYDNEY May 18 Australian ports and railway company Asciano Ltd on Wednesday said its A$9.1 billion ($6.65 billion) sale to an international consortium will be pushed back by regulatory delays due to a federal election.
Asciano said it had agreed to a request from Australia's Foreign Investment Review Board to delay the approvals process as the watchdog will cease operations ahead of the July 2 vote.
Approvals were now expected on July 22 rather than May 26 as previously scheduled, the company said in a statement. Asciano shareholders were set to vote on the proposal on June 1 but this could also be deferred.
Asciano in March agreed to be bought by a host of global investors including Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc and China Investment Corp.
($1 = 1.3676 Australian dollars)
TOKYO, Feb 4 A steering committee for Takata Corp has selected U.S.-based auto parts supplier Key Safety Systems as the final bidder to extend financial support for the Japanese air bag maker, three sources with knowledge of the process have told Reuters.
Feb 3 Hudson's Bay Co has made a takeover approach for struggling retailer Macy's Inc, people familiar with the matter said, trying to push further into the U.S. market where it already owns the Lord & Taylor and Saks Fifth Avenue chains.