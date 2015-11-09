Nov 10 Australian port and rail firm Asciano Ltd
said on Tuesday it had received a takeover proposal
from a consortium led by Qube Holdings, challenging a
rival offer from Canada's Brookfield Asset Management.
The offer from Qube, along with partners Global
Infrastructure Partners and Canada Pension Plan Investment
Board, implied a value of A$9.25 per Asciano share, a 5.9
percent premium to Monday's close, and valuing the company at
A$9.02 billion ($6.35 billion). Brookfield's bid was at A$9.22 a
share.
Asciano said its board was considering the proposal. It also
said it would continue to unanimously recommend the Brookfield
proposal announced on Monday.
($1 = 1.4196 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; editing by Grant McCool)