Nov 10 Australian port and rail firm Asciano Ltd said on Tuesday it had received a takeover proposal from a consortium led by Qube Holdings, challenging a rival offer from Canada's Brookfield Asset Management.

The offer from Qube, along with partners Global Infrastructure Partners and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, implied a value of A$9.25 per Asciano share, a 5.9 percent premium to Monday's close, and valuing the company at A$9.02 billion ($6.35 billion). Brookfield's bid was at A$9.22 a share.

Asciano said its board was considering the proposal. It also said it would continue to unanimously recommend the Brookfield proposal announced on Monday. ($1 = 1.4196 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; editing by Grant McCool)