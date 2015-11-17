(Adds quotes, deal context, shares)

By Byron Kaye

SYDNEY Nov 17 Australia's competition chief said he would "no doubt" investigate a $6.3 billion offer for port and rail giant Asciano Ltd from rival Qube Holdings Ltd, undermining Qube's assurances of an easy ride with regulators.

Announcing its intention to enter a bidding war for Asciano with Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc on Nov. 10, Australia-listed Qube said it expected the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) only to "review" its proposal, not subject it to a lengthy approval process.

But ACCC chair Rod Sims poured cold water on those hopes in an interview with Reuters on Tuesday, a day after Asciano granted due diligence to the A$2.3 billion ($1.63 billion) stevedoring firm.

"I would have thought everybody acknowledges that we do need to look at the Qube transaction," he said.

Sims's comments suggest that, rather than avoid the regulatory snarl holding up Brookfield's slightly lower bid, Qube will also face scrutiny over whether a tie-up between two of Australia's biggest port operators will hurt competition.

"People can have their own views about the competition concerns there, but there's no doubt we need to look at it, and they know that," Sims said.

Sims's interest in an offer from Qube suggests the ACCC could block offers from both suitors, which have each bought a one-fifth stake in the company in the past several weeks.

A Qube spokesman was not immediately available to comment. Asciano had already recommended Brookfield's offer to shareholders before it granted Qube access to its books.

The ACCC has said it is concerned that Brookfield owns the train tracks Asciano's freight trains run on, and is expected to give a ruling on that deal on Dec. 17.

Asciano shares were up 0.6 percent at A$8.80, below Qube's indicative offer of A$9.25 and below Brookfield's offer of A$9.22, in mid-session trading. The broader market was up 1.3 percent.

($1 = 1.4092 Australian dollars)