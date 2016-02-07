SYDNEY Feb 8 Australia's Qube Holdings Ltd
said it raised its proposed takeover bid for port and
rail operator Asciano Ltd to A$9 billion ($6.4 billion)
and that the target prefers its approach to that of Brookfield
Asset Management Inc.
In a statement to the Australian Securities Exchange on
Monday, freight terminal operator Qube said its investment
consortium lifted its cash and shares indicative offer for
Asciano to A$9.24 per share, higher than both its previous
A$9.17 approach and Canadian Brookfield's A$9.10.
"The Asciano Board has determined that the Qube Consortium's
Revised Proposal is a superior proposal," Qube said.
($1 = 1.4142 Australian dollars)
