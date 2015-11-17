BRIEF-Checkers Drive-In Restaurants agrees to be sold for $525 mln - WSJ
* Checkers Drive-In Restaurants has agreed to be sold to Oak Hill Capital Partners for $525 million in deal expected to be announced on Thursday - WSJ
SYDNEY Nov 17 Australia's chief competition regulator said on Tuesday that he would "no doubt" investigate a A$9 billion ($6.39 billion) offer for port and rail giant Asciano Ltd from smaller rival Qube Holdings Ltd .
In an interview a day after Asciano granted due diligence to Qube, Australian Competition and Consumer Commission chair Rod Sims told Reuters that "I would have thought everybody acknowledges that we do need to look at the Qube transaction".
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* Checkers Drive-In Restaurants has agreed to be sold to Oak Hill Capital Partners for $525 million in deal expected to be announced on Thursday - WSJ
March 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.